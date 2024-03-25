Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.45

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 31802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

