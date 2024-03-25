Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 11,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,149. The company has a market cap of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

