Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.19

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.01 ($0.23), with a volume of 385599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.10 ($0.23).

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of €0.21 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,966.10%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

