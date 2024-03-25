GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Erin Mannix Sells 958 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. 1,625,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,449. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

