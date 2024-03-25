Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.58. 5,479,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

