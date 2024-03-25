GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 1,040,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,145,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,574.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
