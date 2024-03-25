Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.17.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
