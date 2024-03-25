Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

