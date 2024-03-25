General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in General Mills by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

