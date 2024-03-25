General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,842 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of General Electric worth $105,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,797. General Electric has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.