GameStop (GME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

NYSE GME opened at $13.10 on Monday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -436.52 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GameStop by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

