Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.74

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 98049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GAU

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of C$461.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.05.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3644647 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galiano Gold

In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.