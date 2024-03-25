G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

