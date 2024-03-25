Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Down 6.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 178,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 685,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $584.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $464,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 421,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

