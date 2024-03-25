Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of FC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

