Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

