Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 98,453 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 98,453 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 32,161,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,963,914. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

