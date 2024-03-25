Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 142,656 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,656 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.62% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $112,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,586 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

BMRN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. 621,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

