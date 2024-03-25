Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,045 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.45% of Hubbell worth $79,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.19. 113,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $419.65.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

