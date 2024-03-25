Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 4,019 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $47,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608,400. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.