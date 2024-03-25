Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $75.28 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,555 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.44% of Southwest Airlines worth $75,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 3,064,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

