Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $155.04 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,561 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.96% of Cincinnati Financial worth $155,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

CINF stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 358,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,112. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

