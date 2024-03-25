Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $143.67 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,316 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.96% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $143,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $78,260,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 362,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

