Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,309 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $124,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.11. 1,506,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

