Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.74% of Choice Hotels International worth $41,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $4,848,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 126,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after buying an additional 207,019 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHH stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.79. 307,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,920. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.