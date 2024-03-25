Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $54,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.28. 47,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

