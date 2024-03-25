Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,144 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $68,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.37. 964,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $191.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

