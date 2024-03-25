Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,351. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.25. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

