Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 8.3%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 1,553,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,687,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

