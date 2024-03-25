F&M Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
F&M Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of F&M Bancorp stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. F&M Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.
About F&M Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F&M Bancorp
- What is a Dividend King?
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.