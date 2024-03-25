F&M Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

F&M Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of F&M Bancorp stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. F&M Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.

About F&M Bancorp

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent state-chartered bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

