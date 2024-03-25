FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 413,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 184,463 shares.The stock last traded at $41.04 and had previously closed at $41.09.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

