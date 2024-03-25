Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $214.00 at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $225.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.81. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.