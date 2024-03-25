First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.47

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 8758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
First Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.
About First Pacific
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.