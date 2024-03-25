First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.47

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 8758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

First Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

