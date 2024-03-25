First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FN traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,952. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

