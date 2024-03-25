First Financial Corp IN Acquires 151 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.86. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $520.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

