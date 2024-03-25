First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $68.00 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.
About First Farmers Financial
