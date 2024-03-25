First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$171.18 million during the quarter.

