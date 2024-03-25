First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
First Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FBNC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $38.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of First Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
