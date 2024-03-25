First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

