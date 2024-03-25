Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:FC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.49. 28,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$396.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

