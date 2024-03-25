Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance
TSE:FC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.49. 28,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$396.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
