Financial Review: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.60%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 9.62 NexPoint Residential Trust $277.53 million 2.82 $44.26 million $1.68 18.10

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 110.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 15.97% 8.92% 2.04%

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

