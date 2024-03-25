Financial Contrast: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) vs. Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Okta has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okta and Full Truck Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $2.26 billion 7.85 -$355.00 million ($2.17) -48.91 Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion N/A $311.68 million $0.30 24.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Full Truck Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

77.5% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -15.69% -5.69% -3.67% Full Truck Alliance 26.19% 6.69% 6.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Okta and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 20 11 0 2.35 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Okta presently has a consensus target price of $100.39, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Okta.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Okta on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

