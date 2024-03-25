Financial Contrast: Altria Group (NYSE:MO) versus Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Altria Group has a consensus target price of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Altria Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altria Group $24.48 billion 3.11 $8.13 billion $4.57 9.46

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 33.21% -244.55% 23.71%

Summary

Altria Group beats Pyxus International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand. It sells its products to distributors, as well as large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

