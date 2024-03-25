Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $386.33 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $386.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00003837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00081894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,034,433 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

