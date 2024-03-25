Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.00.
Ferrari Stock Performance
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ferrari
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
