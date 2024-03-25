FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.41.

FedEx Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

