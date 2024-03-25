FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

FDX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.57. 3,002,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,202. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.