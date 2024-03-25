FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDS opened at $447.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

