Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.29.

NYSE:FN opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.89. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $73,479,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $99,045,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

