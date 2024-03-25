EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42. 535,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,807,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. 73.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

