Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 613,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

