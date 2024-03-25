Evercore ISI Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $33.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

NYSE LNC opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

